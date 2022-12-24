Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex was battered by the first major snowstorm of the season on Friday, however, the weather hazards will remain on Christmas Eve as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory on Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, a weather advisory is currently in effect for the following regions due to continuing hazardous winter weather:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

A weather alert issued for Windsor early Saurday has since been dropped.

Weather hazards include:

Strong wind gusts 70 to 80 km/h

A sudden reduction of visibility due to flurries and blowing snow

Extreme cold wind chills near – 30C

Local to scattered blowing snow

Accumulation of snow due to blowing snow on road surfaces, especially over exposed areas

The timing of the event is expected to last from Saturday morning to the evening, with the extreme cold wind chill expected to slightly improve in the afternoon.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather, and Environment Canada warns travellers to adjust their driving habits based on changing weather conditions.

The weather advisory follows a snowstorm that battered the province on Friday. Highway 401 is closed between Tilbury and Putnam Road.

OPP advise travellers to “stay home” if travel is non-essential.

Here is a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High of -7 C, feeling like –16 C with the wind chill.

Monday: Snow. High of – 6 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High of – 3 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High of 4 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 9 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 10 C.