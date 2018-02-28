

The sunny unseasonably warm weather in Windsor-Essex will be short-lived, as winter weather is expected to return on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to the potential for heavy rain changing to snow.

Hard to believe since many Windsor residents enjoyed a record-breaking daytime high of 15.7 Celsius Wednesday. The old record was 12.2C set in 1976.

However, a strengthening low pressure system from Texas is expected to track towards the Great Lakes Wednesday night and Friday.

As it gets closer, rain possibly heavy at times, is expected to spread into Southwestern Ontario Thursday morning, with total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres forecast by late afternoon.

Due to the nearly saturated conditions from recent rains and snowmelt, impacts from this rain are possible in some areas.



As the low pressure system passes by just to the south of the region Friday, brisk winds will begin to push in much colder air from the north.

The forecaster says rain will change over quickly to snow by Friday evening as temperatures drop below the zero degree mark.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected across the area by Friday morning. Total amounts in excess of 10 cm are possible in some locations.



Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate as the rain changes over to snow late in the day on Thursday. Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination due to low visibility in heavier snow and accumulating snow on untreated roads. Both the Thursday afternoon and Friday morning commutes may be affected.



Conditions should improve Friday morning as the weather system responsible moves away towards Pennsylvania.