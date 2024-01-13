Winter weather arrives in Windsor, wind warning ended in Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Chatham-Kent early Saturday, but that has since been lifted.

Exposed areas near Lake Erie would have seen the strongest wind gusts up to 110 km/h while gusts inland were expected to be in the 80 to 90 km/h range.

Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Windsor region forecast:

Saturday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. A few flurries beginning early this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 23.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 11.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 8.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 6.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.