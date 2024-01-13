WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Winter weather arrives in Windsor, wind warning ended in Chatham-Kent

    Environment Canada has issued several watches, warning, and advisories for midwestern Ontario on Jan. 13, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada) Environment Canada has issued several watches, warning, and advisories for midwestern Ontario on Jan. 13, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada)
    Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Chatham-Kent early Saturday, but that has since been lifted.

    Exposed areas near Lake Erie would have seen the strongest wind gusts up to 110 km/h while gusts inland were expected to be in the 80 to 90 km/h range.

    Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the Windsor region forecast:

    Saturday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. A few flurries beginning early this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 23.

    Monday: Cloudy. High minus 11.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 10.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 8.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 6.

    Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

