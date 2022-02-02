Winter warning: what you need to know about the snowstorm heading for Windsor-Essex

A winter storm warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as hazardous snowy conditions are expected over the next two days.

Environment Canada breaks down key elements:

Snow with total accumulations of 20 to 30 cm are expected by Thursday morning.

Snowfall rates may reach up to two cm per hour at times.

Reduced visibilities due to snow and local blowing snow.

When and how long?

Rain showers are expected to transition to snow Wednesday morning. Snow is then expected to continue through Wednesday night.

There is still some uncertainty regarding additional snowfall amounts on Thursday.

Environment Canada and local authorities are telling the public to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

School buses have been cancelled in Windsor-Essex, but some buses are still running in Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex crews have been preparing for the significant snowfall, but are also asking residents to do their part.

This is a developing story. More coming.