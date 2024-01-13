WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Winter warming centres open in Chatham-Kent

    Chatham Hope Haven in Chatham, Ont. on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham Hope Haven in Chatham, Ont. on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    With the cold weather here, Employment & Social Services is reminding the public that Hope Haven is offering its services as a warming centre in Chatham-Kent.

    In the event that the temperature in Chatham-Kent is expected to drop below minus 5 degrees for an extended period, the Municipality will post a media advisory and notify community partners that Chatham Hope Haven will open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

    They will also be open during the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    At this time, Chatham Hope Haven is expected to open nightly until Jan. 19.

    Chatham Hope Haven is located at 183 Wellington St. West.

    Transportation can be arranged for those that are outside of the downtown core, including areas outside of those listed by contacting the Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6228.

    If you are or know someone in need of emergency housing should call the Homeless Response Line (HRL) at 519-354-6228.

