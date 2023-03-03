Winter storm warning: Windsor-Essex could get up to 15cm of snow
A special weather advisory has been dropped for the Windsor-Essex region in favour of a winter storm warning as a winter blast is slated to batter the region Friday into the overnight hours.
Environment Canada said "hazardous winter conditions are expected" and a previously issued winter weather travel advisory has been updated to a winter storm warning.
Impacted regions include Windsor, Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Leamington and Essex County.
Reduced visibility is expected with total snowfall possible of up to 15 cm. In addition, snowfall rates up to 4 cm/h and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible this evening. Isolated power outages are also possible.
Here’s a look at Windsor's upcoming forecast
Friday Night: Rain or snow at times heavy changing to snow at times heavy overnight. Local blowing snow. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm except snowfall amount 5 cm over northern sections. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.
Saturday: Clearing in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 early in the afternoon. High plus 5.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 6.
Monday: Periods of rain. High 7.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
