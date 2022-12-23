Winter storm hits Windsor-Essex. What you need to know
A winter storm warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres expected.
Environment Canada says travel will become hazardous.
All schools and board offices are closed in both Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, which means buses are not running.
Hazards:
Environment Canada says wind gusts of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour could create widespread blowing snow, which will reduce visibility to near zero at times.
Snowfall amounts of five to 15 centimetres is predicted by Saturday morning.
Wind chill values into the -20s.
Flash freeze producing icy and slippery surfaces.
Timing:
Damaging winds and widespread blowing snow developing Friday morning and continuing into Saturday.
Snow developing Friday morning and tapering off to flurries Saturday morning.
Very cold wind chill values will develop on Friday and persist into the weekend.
Flash freeze possible Friday morning.
Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday morning leading to a potential flash freeze. Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by damaging winds, snow at times heavy, and widespread blowing snow. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm is expected before the snow tapers off to flurries Saturday morning.
Travel
The public is urged to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.
Clearing of Streets
City of Windsor officials say a plan is in place to deal with the snowstorm.
City staff monitor weather forecasts and begin salting, when required, to help ensure roads remain as safe as possible. Plowing starts once the snowfall accumulation reaches five cm, and an average route takes from three to six hours to complete once the snow has stopped falling, depending on the time of day and traffic conditions. Once the main roads are clear, and only if more than 10 centimetres of snow have fallen, trucks will then move into residential areas.
Sidewalks and Driveways
Residents and property owners are reminded that clearing of sidewalks abutting their property is their responsibility. Please be sure to remove snow completely from your sidewalk to ensure that people with mobility issues are able to pass through freely.
Under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor by-laws, it is prohibited to shovel snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists. All sidewalks in commercial areas are to be cleared within four hours after the snowfall ends and within 12 hours in residential areas.
