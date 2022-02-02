Winter storm: Closures and cancellations around Windsor-Essex

With the region under a winter storm warning, school buses h in Windsor-Essex were cancelled Wednesday morning, other services have also been impacted due the heavy snow.

Environment Canada says up to 30 centimetres of snow is possible between Wednesday and Friday.

Schools:

The Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services announced busses would not be running at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Schools will remain open in both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

⚠Student transportation is CANCELLED today due to the incoming inclement weather. Schools will remain open for in-person learning/support. pic.twitter.com/Y8RlohsoGx — GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) February 2, 2022

Due to the anticipated snowstorm, all city and county board-provided transportation is cancelled for today. Schools remain open. pic.twitter.com/RWCcFjZqJJ — WECDSB (@WECDSB) February 2, 2022

The WECDSB says “if schools are closed due to inclement weather, students who are currently attending in person will not be required to transition to online learning. Those students who are currenetly in virtual classes will not be expected to participate in synchronous learning.”

In Chatham-Kent, the Lambton Kent District School Board says buses in Zones 1-7 are cancelled Wednesday due to inclement weather. School buses in Zone 8 are running as normal.

All elementary schools are open to students.

If buses are cancelled for the bus zone in which the school is located, all LKDSB secondary students who attend that school will engage in remote learning on that day.

Service delays and closures:

The Town of Tecumseh plans to continue Tecumseh Transit Services for the balance of Wednesday and is reminding riders that delays may occur as road conditions continue to decline.

Transit services will not be operating Thursday, Fec. 3. Services are expected to resume by Friday as the town monitors weather and road conditions throughout the storm and will announce any necessary changes as soon as possible.

We've got snow coming and our Public Works crews are ready! Please consider the following: stay home if your can, move cars off the streets to allow road clearing, and make sure your sidewalks are cleared. https://t.co/DW5NJdsmlr pic.twitter.com/zBhKlbbObU — Town of Tecumseh (@TownofTecumseh) February 1, 2022

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) says Lakeshore residents can expect a delay in recycling collection due to icy road conditions. Residents are asked to keep their bins outside overnight for them to be collected in the morning.