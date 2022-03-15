Winter’s drastic temperature swings could lead to water leakage issues
The winter of 2021-2022 has had its share of drastic temperature swings that could have flooding implications for homeowners in the not-too-distant future.
The freeze-thaw cycle has been repetitive this season which could accentuate stress on building foundations.
As a result, older homes with cinder-block basements are especially at risk of structural damage.
As the rainy weather of spring and summer come around, experts warn of potential cracks that can form in cellars, leading to water leaking into homes and businesses.
Robert Soulliere, owner of Soulliere Solutions Inc. in Windsor-Essex, is an expert in flood mitigation where foundation structures are concerned. Over the course of three decades, his client faced very expensive repairs to stop water from getting inside their homes.
"I go in every old home and the first thing I look for is a crack - a crack will be a leak,” said Soulliere. “The crack always goes through the whole wall. So if you see a crack on the inside there is an equal and opposite crack on the outside.”
“That's what you look for [cracks] - and remember the older homes didn't have anything but a coat of tar on them, so we look for those cracks, we look for those leaks."
Newer homes with poured concrete foundations and water barriers are better at keeping moisture out – but are still susceptible to cracks that could in turn lead to water leaks.
Experts advise that all home and business owners routinely check there for signs of water and foundation issues.
If water is leaking into your home, contact an expert to assess the damage and the possible solutions.
Get several quotes and references from your chosen professional contractor.
Keep in mind, there are different ways to address the water leakage issues and costs may range greatly.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine
A CTVNews.ca interactive shows before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
Gov. Gen. Simon has in-person meeting with Queen, members of Royal Family
Canada's Governor General met in-person with members of the Royal Family on Tuesday, just one week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also held an audience with the Queen.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
From Ledbury to Lviv: British handyman delivers aid to Ukrainian front lines
After just 24 hours of putting out a call for humanitarian aid on social media, Ian Jackson received nearly five tonnes of supplies. Alongside family and friends, he drove to Lviv, Ukraine to deliver the aid directly to the front lines.
Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV
A Russian woman who denounced the war in Ukraine during a live news bulletin on state television was fined 30,000 roubles (US$280) on Tuesday, a court said, after the Kremlin denounced her act of protest as 'hooliganism.'
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
Kitchener
-
Missing 10-year-old girl from West Perth found deceased
The 10-year-old girl, who went missing at Whirl Creek near Mitchell over a week ago, was found deceased on Monday.
-
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region
'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
-
Kitchener signs defaced with 'hate-motivated' graffiti
Police are investigating after several homemade signs for Ukrainian refugees were defaced in Kitchener.
London
-
Serious crash in south London
There was a serious crash south of the London, Ont. Tuesday afternoon at Wonderland Road and Glanworth Drive.
-
OPP recover body of missing child who fell through ice near Mitchell, Ont.
Provincial police have located the body of a missing 10-year-old girl who fell through the ice of a creek near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Potential college strike looms large for students, especially those with far bigger worries
The threat of a strike at Fanshawe, and 23 other Ontario colleges, is looming.
Barrie
-
Alliston Honda plant to receive $1.38 billion to upgrade operations
A division of Honda Canada Inc. is set to announce Wednesday that it will spend $1.38 billion to upgrade an Ontario manufacturing plant, an investment that includes millions in funding from the federal and provincial governments.
-
Driver hears 'popping sounds' while heading south on Hwy 400 in Barrie, finds car has bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating reports of a shooting on Highway 400 near Barrie.
-
Barrie woman charged in crash involving emergency vehicle on Hwy 401
A Barrie woman has been charged after an overnight multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury plans to close downtown homeless encampment April 1
Greater Sudbury said Tuesday it plans to evict the remaining homeless living in Memorial Park on April 1.
-
Greater Sudbury Hydro billing error dates back to at least 2005
Despite a 'small, historic' billing system error by Greater Sudbury Hydro dating back to at least 2005, the electricity company will only have to provide refunds for four years of the overpayments.
-
Northern Ontario MPs among those banned by Russia
Members of Parliament from northeastern Ontario are among those banned travelling to Russia.
Ottawa
-
Ukrainians in Ottawa react to Zelensky address with mixture of pride and heartbreak
Ukrainians living in Ottawa watched the address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the House of Commons with pride, while reflecting on the heartbreak of the ongoing war.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
Ottawa LRT dispute heats up as more documents filed
The City of Ottawa is firing back at the consortium that built and maintains the Confederation Line LRT, disputing allegations that the city decided to launch the problem-plagued system prematurely.
Toronto
-
Walmart announces global tech hub in Toronto. Here's what that means for new jobs
Walmart Inc. is making Toronto one of a pair of new global tech hubs, with plans to hire hundreds of workers at the two sites.
-
Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
-
'Stealth Omicron' variant could soon account for half of Ontario's COVID-19 cases, minister says
Ontario's health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
Montreal
-
Man charged after 10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's east end
A Montreal man is facing charges after a 10-year-old girl was badly beaten in the city's east end Monday.
-
Montreal college offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway
A Montreal CEGEP is offering support after three young men were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.
-
Quebec government called on to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools
Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.
Atlantic
-
Injured Canadian says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says the deadly attack came with no warning.
-
N.B. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.
-
Sister confirms death of fisherman who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg couple preparing to welcome family members fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine
A Winnipeg couple who immigrated to Canada themselves are now preparing to help displaced family members fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Teen girl charged in death of Winnipeg man denied bail
A 15-year-old girl charged in the homicide of a Winnipeg man found dead in Assiniboine Park has been denied bail and will remain in custody.
-
Error causing delay of some T4A slips
The Government of Canada says an error may be causing delays for some Manitobans and other Canadians waiting to get a mailed copy of their T4As.
Calgary
-
Albertans the least likely to voluntarily mask indoors: poll
A new poll suggests Albertans are the least likely to continue to mask indoors.
-
Special Calgary council meeting to address police response to duelling protests
A special meeting of council is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon at city hall, as elected members are expected to discuss the police response to last Saturday’s protests in the Beltline.
-
Adjournment for 4 Alberta border protesters charged with conspiracy to commit
Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after arrests at last month's border blockade in southern Alberta made brief court appearances Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Majority of Americans support restarting Keystone XL pipeline: poll
As countries look for an alternative to Russian oil in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, Americans are looking to Canada to provide that oil, according to a new poll.
-
Family of 21-year-old woman found dead in northern Alberta searches for answers
A family in the area of Lac la Biche, Alta., is mourning and looking for answers after the death of their 21-year-old daughter.
-
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
Vancouver
-
B.C. winners of $8M Lotto 6/49 prize identified as uncle-nephew duo
The winners of last week's $8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot have been identified as an uncle-nephew duo from B.C.'s Fraser Valley who only recently started buying tickets together.
-
Cross-border plans for Nooksack River flood prevention coming soon, B.C. officials say
Details on a cross-border plan to mitigate flooding risk from the Nooksack River in Washington state are expected to be released this spring, but it's unclear when the project might actually be completed.
-
Surveillance images released in investigation into fatal shooting outside North Vancouver Superstore
Police located a suspect vehicle and released surveillance images in the days after a well-known gang member was fatally shot in a grocery store parking lot in North Vancouver.