Winter’s drastic temperature swings could lead to water leakage issues

The winter of 2021-2022 has had its share of drastic temperature swings that could have flooding implications for homeowners in the not-too-distant future.

The freeze-thaw cycle has been repetitive this season which could accentuate stress on building foundations.

As a result, older homes with cinder-block basements are especially at risk of structural damage.

As the rainy weather of spring and summer come around, experts warn of potential cracks that can form in cellars, leading to water leaking into homes and businesses.

Robert Soulliere, owner of Soulliere Solutions Inc. in Windsor-Essex, is an expert in flood mitigation where foundation structures are concerned. Over the course of three decades, his client faced very expensive repairs to stop water from getting inside their homes.

"I go in every old home and the first thing I look for is a crack - a crack will be a leak,” said Soulliere. “The crack always goes through the whole wall. So if you see a crack on the inside there is an equal and opposite crack on the outside.”

“That's what you look for [cracks] - and remember the older homes didn't have anything but a coat of tar on them, so we look for those cracks, we look for those leaks."

Newer homes with poured concrete foundations and water barriers are better at keeping moisture out – but are still susceptible to cracks that could in turn lead to water leaks.

Experts advise that all home and business owners routinely check there for signs of water and foundation issues.

If water is leaking into your home, contact an expert to assess the damage and the possible solutions.

Get several quotes and references from your chosen professional contractor.

Keep in mind, there are different ways to address the water leakage issues and costs may range greatly.