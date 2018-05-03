

CTV Windsor





You may have thought more snow fell across Windsor-Essex this past winter, but county officials say it was an average season.

At Wednesday’s Essex County Council meeting, members were told the winter control budget remains on track.

Director of Infrastructure Services Tom Bateman said $3.2 million was spent from November to March on snow clearing and removal. That includes nearly 18,000 hours of staff time over 63 days and the use of more than 21,000 tonnes of salt.

"As we have seen over the last few years, the weather conditions are changing. It's a lot of less big storms and a lot of little storms that really tax us," said Bateman.

The stats appear to support Bateman’s claim.

There were heavy snowstorms over a shorter period of time in December, January and in early February when 25 to 30 mm of snow blanketed the region.

Bateman added the expenditures from January to March 2018 are on par with their four-year average.

Bateman also took the opportunity at the council meeting to thank the staff working nights and weekends. He said the maintenance operations group's main focus is to maintain the county road network in "a safe and efficient manner" that provides safety for everyone throughout the winter.