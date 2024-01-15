Winter Bites Restaurant Week returns to Windsor

WINDSOR
    Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of Windsor Eats holds up the restaurant’s newest creation, ‘The Burger Verde,’ on Feb. 2, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of Windsor Eats holds up the restaurant’s newest creation, ‘The Burger Verde,’ on Feb. 2, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    A popular restaurant week has returned to Windsor after a four-year hiatus.

    Winter Bites Restaurant Week runs Jan. 15-21.

    Diners can visit participating restaurants and indulge in a three-course meal, starting at $20.

    Participants can dine on prix-fixe menus that range from $20 - $85. Each restaurant will offer a unique Winter Bites menu where diners can select from a variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts.

    “This is the 12th operating year for Winter Bites Restaurant Week,” said Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats, organizer of the event. “With several restaurants offering brand new menu items, just for this week, it's a great time for people to get out, try a new restaurant or revisit an old favourite."

    Thirteen restaurants are participating including KOMA, River Room, Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge, Thyme Kitchen and more.

    A complete listing of participating restaurants and menus can be found at www.winterbites.ca

    Reservations are recommended to ensure seating upon your arrival.

