Winter Bites is back offering great dining, dishes and deals

    Flourless chocolate cake is part of the menu from Thyme Kitchen at 100 Ouellette Ave. in Windsor, Ont.
    Calling all foodies in the community — Winter Bites Restaurant Week is back!

    The culinary event began Monday and will continue until Jan. 21. It's an opportunity to partake in multi-course meals at a favourable price.

    There are a dozen participating restaurants, including Thyme Kitchen on Ouellette Avenue in the downtown core.

    Winter Bites is an event hosted by Windsor-Eats, as is aimed at boosting traffic for restaurants during what is often a slow period, following the holiday season.

    For event organizer Adriano Ciotoli, this is the boost that the local restaurant industry and consumers will enjoy.

    "There's so many options to choose from, and so many different price points to choose from. It's a great way for people to go out, try something new and get a lot of food that is going to make them happy," said Ciotoli.

    Thyme Kitchen manager Kayla Reid is happy that her establishment is taking part in the showcase of culinary arts in the hope that patrons will find value and high quality dishes.

    "And so I feel like it gives a chance to be a little more adventurous and try new places but also support local businesses during a typically really slow time," said Reid.

    For more information about the event calendar and participating venues, you can visit the Winter Bites website

