WINDSOR – Windsor lottery players are being asked to check their tickets.

The winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw was sold in Windsor.

The draw took place on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Lotto 6/49 includes a Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw along with every draw.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor,” said Randy Weyersberg, OLG vice-president of brand and marketing.

Since its launch in 1982, Ontario Lotto 6/49 players have won over $12.8 billion in prizes, including 1,384 jackpot wins and 303 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the OLG Lottery App or on the Winning Numbers page on OLG.ca.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Nov. 2 for an estimated $11-million jackpot and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw. Players have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their tickets.