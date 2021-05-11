WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor woman who is a Detroit Red Wings super fan is a finalist in the Upper Deck My MVP contest to find North America’s biggest hockey fan.

Heather Petrie was one of the top five candidates selected from hundreds of entries battling it out on Twitter to be named the Red Wings’ Team MVP and a $500 prize pack. She’s now in the running for the title of Ultimate MVP through another Twitter vote, with the winner taking home a $3,000 prize pack that includes their own trading card in Upper Deck’s 2021-22 The Cup card set.

Petrie, who says her alter ego is “Wing-Nut,” hadn’t missed a single Wings’ home game since December 23, 2014, until the border shut down due to COVID-19.

“I sat behind the home net for every warmup, and am the official goal judge for the equipment team’s pre-game puck toss, where they try to land pucks on top of the net,” Petrie said in the Upper Deck bio. “I was selected as Windsor’s biggest Wings’ fan in 2019 through a local radio station. My house is full of memorabilia, and I have several Wings’ tattoos.”

Petrie has been volunteering for the Detroit Red Wings For’em Club since 2010. It benefits Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit.

“I’ve made so many unforgettable memories, taken so many photos with friends, family, and random strangers on the concourse, and met so many amazing people, I am truly grateful,” said Petrie.

Petrie said unfortunately, due to COVID, her experiences as a Season Ticket Holder and my nights at the arena came to an abrupt halt in March 2020.

“I am a Canadian Wings fan, and therefore I am stuck on the wrong side of the border,” she said. “I have so many amazing friends and colleagues that I now haven¹t seen in over a year, as I am unable to cross over.”

Even though she said it breaks her heart to watch the warmups and games on TV, she has another way to feel close to the team.

“To cope, I have been working on my Wings’ themed tattoo sleeve,” said Petrie.