Windy with a mix of sun and cloud in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says it could be a windy day with a mix of sun and cloud.
The forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers Tuesday afternoon. West wind 30 km/hr gusting to 50km/hr this morning and a high 9C.
As for Tuesday night, it’s expected to get down to 0C with patchy frost. There’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries after midnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with wind to the northwest gusting to 30 km/h and a high of 6C.
- Thursday will be sunny with a high of 11C.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, and a high of 14C.
- On Saturday, it will be sunny. High 14C.
The average high this time of year is 15.9C and the average low is 5.1C.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is spending US$44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for 'free speech.' There's just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn't end well.
Palm oil is in half your groceries. Here's why prices might shoot up
Indonesia will start restricting exports of palm oil this week, a move that could make the global food crisis worse and push up the prices of hundreds of consumer products.
Teen's death on Florida ride could've been prevented: mother
The mother of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 131-metre drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park says her son's death was preventable.
Hepatitis cases in children might be linked to adenovirus, U.K. health officials report
Health officials in the U.K. have released new details in their ongoing investigation of an unusual series of hepatitis cases in children. The new report helps explain why they have zeroed in on a possible link to the adenovirus family, the U.K. Health Security Agency announced Monday.
Number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings on the rise
In December 2021, the number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings reached its highest point since August 2017, government statistics show.
Kitchener
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
One injured in Kitchener stabbing: police
One person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing just south of downtown Kitchener.
WRDSB increases cost for extended childcare day program
Families with Waterloo Region District School Board will soon be paying a little more for childcare outside of regular school hours.
London
Barn Fire claims pony and vintage tractors
A barn fire northeast of Port Burwell, Ont. has claimed the life of a pony and caused extensive damage.
-
Province plans to move WSIB head office to London, Ont.
The provincial government says it plans to relocate the head office of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to London, Ont.
MLHU reports one new COVID-related death, 73 new cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 and 73 additional lab-confirmed cases.
Barrie
COLD CASE | Barrie police appeal for answers in deadly 1997 hit and run
Investigators are appealing for tips in the unresolved death of 18-year-old Dale Sams, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Barrie 25 years ago.
Two children riding scooter struck by vehicle in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to be extra cautious through intersections "even if you have the right of way" after two children were struck by a vehicle in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.
-
Suspect tasered in Wasaga Beach after high-speed police chase: OPP
A high-speed police chase in Wasaga Beach led to OPP arresting and tasering a man, according to provincial police.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police charge man with attempted murder in stabbing
A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that sent a woman to hospital in critical condition, Sudbury police say.
-
Child hit by unlicensed driver near Sudbury playground
Sudbury police say they have charged a 26-year-old man after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near a Minnow Lake playground Monday night.
-
Flood watch: Rising water levels on the Mattagami River a growing concern
The Timmins flood advisory committee issued a flood watch Tuesday for the Mattagami River.
Ottawa
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Sixth wave stabilizing in Ottawa: Etches
Ottawa’s medical officer of health says the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa is stabilizing, but it could still be some time before the sixth wave bottoms out.
-
SIU clears Ottawa police officers following man's overdose death in custody
Ontario’s police watchdog has found no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two Ottawa police officers after a man died of a drug overdose in custody last year.
Toronto
12 of 25 on new Canada's most-wanted list have ties to Toronto
Twelve of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list have ties to Toronto, including one 2021 fatal shooting suspect commanding a $250,000 reward.
-
Ontario youth are more depressed, anxious than pre-pandemic days due to climate change, COVID-19: survey
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health released their biennial findings on youth mental health Tuesday, reporting increased feelings of depression and anxiety among students due to the pandemic and climate change
-
Victim stabbed on grounds of Mississauga high school: police
A person was injured when they were stabbed on the grounds of a high school in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
Montreal
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
A new provincial political party is joining the electoral race: the Canadian Party of Quebec.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
-
Federal standing committee chair floats the idea of requiring French-speaking directors
René Arseneault, chair of the Standing Committee on Official Languages, believes Ottawa should force companies subject to the Official Languages Act, such as Air Canada and Canadian National (CN), to have a minimum proportion of French-speaking directors, provided elected officials can legally compel it.
Atlantic
18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
-
'Canada's sweetheart' Mattea Roach makes family proud as she vies for 16th 'Jeopardy!' win
Toronto-based tutor Mattea Roach held onto her streak last night -- the eighth longest in 'Jeopardy!' history -- putting her one win closer to ascending through the ranks of the quiz show's all-time greats.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary released
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit St. John's, N.L., Ottawa and the Yellowknife area during their whirlwind three-day tour of Canada in May.
Winnipeg
Weekend storm leaves hundreds of basements flooded in Winnipeg
A weekend storm left city streets underwater and flooded hundreds of basements in and around Winnipeg. For one couple, the flooding was so bad, they had to abandon their home Sunday night, only to return Monday morning to a sopping mess.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
-
CAA Manitoba seeing spike in calls due to weather, potholes
CAA Manitoba is experiencing a spike in calls due to recent rain and snow, as well as poor road conditions.
Calgary
Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitives
Representatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, announced a new initiative that aims to help track down the country's most wanted suspects.
-
Calgary Co-op now donates food nearing best before date to local food banks
Calgary Co-op is unveiling a new charitable pilot program that sees the organization donate thousands of pounds of food to the Calgary Food Bank.
-
TC Energy eyes Crossfield for potential hydrogen production hub
A 140-acre plot near a southern Alberta town is being eyed by TC Energy as the future site for a hydrogen production hub.
Edmonton
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning. STARS airlifted the victim to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton and said he is in critical condition.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a steady soaker
It's been a while since we had a slow, steady soaking rain in Edmonton, and even longer since we had one that didn't turn to ice on roads and sidewalks.
-
Meth, sawed-off shotguns seized after vehicle stolen in Cochrane stopped near Hinton
Two southern Alberta men face charges after RCMP pulled them over in a stolen vehicle Monday morning as part of an impaired driving investigation.
Vancouver
Drone video captures acrobats' sky-high circus performance in Vancouver
In what organizers call a "once-in-a-lifetime" performance, acrobats marked a return to normal with a sky-high celebration in Vancouver.
-
Reward of up to $100,000 offered for information on B.C. fugitive
A hefty reward is being offered for information on a B.C. man who was ranked second on Canada's list of most-wanted fugitives.
-
Completion of demolition for Winters Hotel in Gastown moved back to Wednesday
Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown is set to be completed by Wednesday, according to the City of Vancouver.