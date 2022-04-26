Windy with a mix of sun and cloud in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says it could be a windy day with a mix of sun and cloud.

The forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers Tuesday afternoon. West wind 30 km/hr gusting to 50km/hr this morning and a high 9C.

As for Tuesday night, it’s expected to get down to 0C with patchy frost. There’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries after midnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with wind to the northwest gusting to 30 km/h and a high of 6C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 11C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, and a high of 14C.

On Saturday, it will be sunny. High 14C.

The average high this time of year is 15.9C and the average low is 5.1C.