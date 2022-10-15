Windy weekend in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says to expect a windy weekend with average temperatures in Windsor-Essex.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13C on Saturday. Wind southwest 40 kilometres per hour gusting to 70, diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon.

On Saturday night, there will be a few clouds with a low of plus 2C.

As for Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 17C. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.

Here’s the forecast for next week:

Monday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9C.

Thursday, more sun and cloud with a high of 12C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 15C and the average low is 6C.