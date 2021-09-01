WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a shoreline condition statement due to current and forecasted wind conditions out of the northeast.

Potential sustained speeds are expected to be around 30 km/hr and gusts up to 40 km/hr throughout the day. ERCA says there is the possibility of nearshore erosion with wave overtopping and spray.

In the areas of direct wave attack there is also the possibility for breakwall structures to sustain damages.

The areas of the region most affected by these winds are anticipated the shoreline area between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park in Leamington and the east shoreline of Pelee Island in Lake Erie, and the Lake St. Clair shoreline between the east limit Windsor to Ruscom River in Lakeshore.

ERCA says winds may shift and come out of a more northerly direction by the early evening bringing increased flood and erosion susceptibility to the Lake St. Clair shoreline.

Forecasted winds out of the northeast are not anticipated to be strong enough to significantly increase water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie or the Detroit River; however, there remains an increase risk of flooding and accelerated erosion along the shoreline as a result of increased wave activity.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous.

This advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. on Thursday.