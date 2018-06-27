

The uncertainty of Trump's trade policy led to a packed house at a Unifor meeting dedicated to discussing free trade.

More than 100 Unifor and community members participated in tonight's People's Trade Town Hall.

The Windsor town hall, hosted by Unifor local's 200 and 444, is the fifth event organized across the country to document the ideas and experiences of residents and trade deals.

Local 444 president, Dave Cassidy says the recent tariffs imposed by the U.S., European Union and Canada impact everyone.

Tracey Ramsey, Essex MP and international trade critic was tonight's guest speaker.

MP Ramsey tells CTV News "We are in a trade war. I don't think there is any question at this point and it is workers that are in the crosshairs of that trade war." Ramsey tells the crowd, trade is an issue that affects all of us, every worker, and every community.

She says this is especially evident as the U.S. escalates a trade war with attacks on Canadian industries including auto, steel and aluminum.

Ramsey encourages Canada "to retaliate if we are going to maintain the health of our steel and aluminum and ultimately our domestic auto industry."

"Vehicles are built out of steel and aluminum so the 10% to 15% tariffs will very shortly start to impact everyone's jobs in Windsor-Essex. With these looming auto tariffs of a potential 25% that could come down as early as Labour Day, this could be devastating to our region far more so than the economic downturn that we've already experienced. So we really are fighting for our jobs at this point."

Findings of the town halls will be used to create a summary report that Unifor will submit to the federal government to guide future trade deals.