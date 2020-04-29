WINDSOR, ONT. -- For several weeks Jenna Wendland and Theresa Gobile have put their sewing machines and talents to good use making surgical caps and protective masks for healthcare professionals.

“Our masks are based out of cotton with three layers and they have a pocket so that nurses able to put their filters or masks inside of the fabric mask (we make) - so that they last longer,” said Gobile.

Just a few months ago, her sewing machine was not working. Once the pandemic struck, she decided to replace it and get to work to help those who are sacrificing so much in an effort to combat the pandemic.

“Together we’ve made hundreds of masks and the community has been really supportive,” added Gobile.

Area residents are invited to make a donation to help the duo’s cause via their Facebook page. In addition, the pair is accepting suitable cotton fabric to help meet the constant demand for the protective wearables.

“I originally set a goal to do five-hundred and that goal has now doubled to a thousand masks,” said Gobile.

For more information about how you can gets caps and masks and/or make a donation to the sewing team email jennawendland@gmail.com or barnhousethings@gmail.com or go to Jenna Wendland’s Facebook group or sewing group.