Windsorites prepare for winter after missing weekend wallop

As Niagara, midwestern Ontario and Buffalo, N.Y. found themselves buried by heavy snowfall caused by snow squalls over the weekend, it’s making some Windsorites wonder whether they’re prepared for a future winter wallop.

“We can go a winter season with very little snowfall or we can go with something similar to Buffalo, we just don't know. So it's always great to have the volunteers and people in need lined up so that we're ready to go if and when that need arises,” said Executive Director of Human Resources, Dana Paladino.

“This year I think we already have about 344 people in need,” Paladino explained, “There's always more people in need than there are volunteers. Luckily some volunteers can be matched up with more than one individual, but we're always looking for volunteers to try and fill that gap.”

Meanwhile, Mike Bates, owner of Refine Fitness Studio on Wyandotte Street East said often times people do too much, too soon when it comes to shovelling snow.

“Shovelling snow is absolutely a workout,” Bates told CTV News Windsor. “If you haven't been exercising, you need to be extra, extra careful. But even if you have been exercising, you still need to be careful and you absolutely should do some form of a little simple warm up.”

Wingham, Ont., is seen on Nov.19, 2022 as it is walloped by lake-effect snow. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Bates warned that serious injury can occur when shovelling snow, suggesting it’s a good idea to treat the seasonal activity like a gym workout.

“Very serious injuries can occur. No doubt about it,” Bates said. “Going from sitting on your couch or finishing up a day at work in the car and getting home and going outside and shoveling snow for 20 to 30 minutes is a recipe for disaster.”

So what’s the most efficient way to shovel snow?

“Use the legs, pick up smaller amounts. It's not a contest. Pick up smaller amounts,” said Bates. “I know all of us want to get the job done sooner but smaller amounts, take more time to do it. Take rests in between.”

He added, “Brace your core when you're bending down. That's super, super important and be careful with big huge twisting movements control those, your body's not using that when you have weight behind it. Really it's just like an exercise program. Learn proper technique, start out slow and take baby steps. So just lift little amounts and if you've got if you've got kids at home, make them earn their keep.”