Windsorites hit the street for Dropped on Drouillard

The weather was perfect for the hundreds that checked out Windsor’s only all-day urban street and cultural festival.

Shane Potvin, chair of the Ford City BIA, was thrilled with the community response as many checked out Dropped on Drouillard, which was back for another year.

“The event keeps getting bigger and bigger. We said the same thing last year. We were like, 'Wow what a great turn out,' and this is just far beyond that," he told CTV News Windsor.

The festival features a car show, live music, food, art, skateboarding, street performers and local vendors.

The event took place on the 900 and 1000-block of Drouillard Road.

According to Potvin, the number of street vendors was down to 30, but that was because there are more businesses opening up on Drouillard for people to discover.

“We almost treat this like a bit of our Ford City yearbook because the neighborhood changes so much every year and has been changing so much over the past, say five years. We got new businesses where old businesses were, we have brand new businesses so we love that we can show something new, and I think as it grows and the neighborhood changes it's just different,” explained Potvin.

The event runs on Saturday until 11 p.m.