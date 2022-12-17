Windsorites give generously during annual 'Cans for a Cause' fundraiser
On Friday, the 19th annual “Cans for a Cause” event returned to Windsor, Ont.’s Devonshire Mall, and according to organizers, it was their best year yet.
The community of Windsor rallied together and raised a total of 36,024 cans of food and $38,200 in donations.
From local on-air personalities to workers at Windsor Regional Hospital and students, Windsorites gave generously to make the spirits of other people bright this holiday season.
Steve Erwin, director of public affairs at Windsor Regional Hospital appeared on the Morning Drive with Mike and Lisa on Friday morning to talk about the food drive, but admitted he wasn’t sure how the idea of a food drive would be received when he pitched the idea two weeks ago.
“Oh my gosh, are staff really in the mood for this right now?” he said. ”It's been well reported. We've got high volumes at the hospital. Very busy time for our staff. Lots of viruses circulating in the community still unfortunately and so you wonder if we're asking too much of our staff to help contribute.”
Staff from both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses collected over 2,000 items and made the delivery to Devonshire Mall on Friday morning.
“They [want to] help. The community spirit is alive and well at Windsor Regional Hospital,” he said. “It's great to see our staff step up as most of our community does in times of need.
But it wasn’t just the local hospital donating to the cause. Local students from Kennedy Collegiate also chipped in.
In 2021, more than 16,000 cans of food and $30,000 was raised for Cans for a Cause, but according to Lorraine Goddard, executive director of United Way, a rising cost of living is driving more Windsorites to the food bank.
“Minimum wage is at about $15. Social assistance, disability rates haven't gone up in years and so this is why we're seeing these increases,” she explained.
Earlier this month the Health Unit pegged a required wage of $18.15 an hour to be able to afford things like food, shelter and transportation.
We really have to, as a society, look at what are the root causes to really address it because this is just [going to] continue to increase,” said Goddard. “It's not going to be solved without it.”
Cans for a Cause benefits the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Vice President Bernie Amlin said they are seeing people asking for help from groups that wouldn’t have asked in prior years.
“It’s tough out there but you know...[you’ve got to] keep plugging doing the best you can and helping each other and we'll all get through this together,” he said.
Last year’s event kept the shelves of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul stocked for six months, and organizers are optimistic that after Friday’s positive turn out, the additional 20,000 cans and $8,000 they raised this year will keep them going even longer.
