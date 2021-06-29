WINDSOR, ONT. -- Within hours of going live with online registration, the City of Windsor says 500 people signed up for recreational swimming.

As of Monday July 5, Windsor’s six outdoor pools will open for the first time in 22 months.

Since the pandemic continues, and the province remains in Step 2 of reopening, physical distancing requirements mean pool capacity is significantly lower.

For instance, pre-pandemic there could be more than 200 people at Riverside Centennial Pool.

Now, the capacity is just 20 according to Jennifer Knights, Windsor’s acting executive director of Recreation and Culture.

“We know it’s not a lot,” says Knights. “But it’s something to help people cool off in this heat.”

Windsor also has eight splash pads around the city and Sandpoint Beach is now open, five days sooner than expected.

Lifeguards are on duty from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., weather and water quality permitting.

“We have a large number who have not been in the water for between 18 and 22 months,” says Knights. “So right now we’re providing them time to retrain and get their skills back up to speed.”

To sign-up for recreational swimming visit activewindsor.ca or call (519) 253-2300 ext. 2907 to book a time.