Windsorites brave rain for annual Lupus Walk
Residents in Windsor, Ont. took strides on Saturday to make strides in the fight against lupus.
Supporters braved the rain on Saturday morning for the 22nd annual Lupus Walk at Jackson Park.
Lupus is an autoimmune disorder which affects one in 1,000 people. It’s commonly referred to as the disease of 1,000 faces because no two people experience the same symptoms.
The causes of the disease are unknown.
Funds raised go toward the Lupus Ontario Jeff Carr Research Fellowship, which supports a doctor to become an expert on lupus diagnosis and symptoms.
“Our hope today is to show awareness for those with lupus and those who want to learn more about lupus, but also to celebrate and work with those who have lupus and show them that we are with them and we support them,” said Anne Brooks, fundraising and marketing manager with Lupus Ontario.
