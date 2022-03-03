Windsorite on Ukrainian mission of support
After 40 hours of travel, Sigi Janko was all smiles as she arrived at a childhood friend’s home in Trento, Italy Thursday.
“She got a bed for me to nap on and she’s making me some food. Then I’m going to be resting up for a couple of hours and then continuing up north,” she said
Her friend has some supplies for Janko to bring with her to the Polish-Ukrainian border as the 30-year old selflessly uses her travel time to help refugees fleeing the country.
“I had the idea to provide some emergency shelter for people who are fleeing Ukraine and coming across the Polish border. There are a lot of people that are displaced,” said Janko.
There are also concerns that refugees could be vulnerable. According to a University of Nottingham study done in late 2020, slavery and human trafficking was present during wars and conflicts between 1989 and 2016.
Janko suspects the same is happening now. “I’m hoping to get kids and women or people that are vulnerable, hopefully just get them off the street. Get them a warm bed to sleep in. Connect them to family members in other countries,” she said.
Born in Albania, the University of Windsor grad is bringing together friends in Romania, Germany and Poland who are willing to help.
“I have friends that are shipping supplies straight to Poland. I have people that fundraised. People that gave me cash. People I’m picking up supplies from on my drive up,” she added.
The plan was to be in Italy until early April but Janko says she’ll be there as long as she can be. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help. The $5,000 goal has already been met but Janko is hoping the surplus can help her mission.
“If we have more funds I just get to rent more housing for longer periods of time or we just donate more medical supplies. Every single penny is going to be accounted for. I’m going to keep going until I run out,” said Janko.
She’ll rest Thursday night and embark on the remaining 16 hours of her journey to the Polish border Friday morning.
“I have a hard time thinking of all the little kids that are probably terrified not understanding what’s going on right now. I just want to get people off the streets. That’s it.”
