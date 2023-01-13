Windsorite is making big waves in the world of animation
A Windsor local is making it big as an animator.
Delaney Beaudoin, a recent Sheridan College animation graduate is an animator, now based in Toronto.
Beaudoin’s company, Jam Filled Entertainment, produces the popular "Paw Patrol" spinoff called "Rubble & Crew.”
It is a major accomplishment for the artist in a highly competitive and growing field.
Beaudoin is now animating the character "Rubble" and his construction family on the show.
"You know, it's about his construction family and about all of their adventures and projects and demolitions and cool construction things they get to do all around their new city called 'Builder Cove,'” said Beaudoin.
“It makes me happy getting to talk about it and work on it."
The new show debuts on Nickelodeon on Feb. 3, 2023.
A Canadian broadcast will soon follow.
