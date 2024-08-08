WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsorite chosen to participate in 2024 Ontario Culture Days Festival

    Jennifer Willet. (Source: Ontario Culture Days Festival) Jennifer Willet. (Source: Ontario Culture Days Festival)
    Windsor resident, Jennifer Willet, is one of eight creatives that will participate in the 2024 Ontario Culture Days Festival.

    Willet will create an “engaging work” in Point Pelee National Park.

    The theme this year for the festival is “heartbeat”. Selected creatives participate in a five month long residency program, collaborating with local communities to create multidisciplinary work.

    Willet’s residency is called “Baroque Biology”. It is an art and sciences fair at the national park for all ages.

    “Over the course of one day – through experimentation, storytelling, sculpture, parades and performance – artist Jennifer Willet and special guests will invite park-goers to learn more about the Great Lakes Ecology,” said the Ontario Culture Days website. https://onculturedays.ca/creatives-in-residence/

    Audience members can look forward to art presentations, hands-on workshop activities, art and science displays, live music and a parade.

