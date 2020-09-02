WINDSOR, ONT. -- Applications have now opened for the WindsorEssex Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The organization is looking for people who can support and be an advocate for the foundation, possess professional skills and expertise, attend and support foundation events, and the ability to fill a commitment of around 10 Board meetings a year and join at least one working committee.

Applications need to be submitted by email by Monday, Sept. 7 and are available on the WindsorEssex Community Foundation website.