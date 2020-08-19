WINDSOR, ONT. -- The WindsorEssex Community Foundation has granted $190,000 to 10 social purpose organizations.

Organizations in the Windsor-Essex-Sarnia were granted the non-repayable funding to design and plan social enterprises to prepare for investment through the Investment Readiness Program (IRP), a news release from WECF states.

The program is part of a national initiative led by Community Foundations Canada and funded by the Canadian government that will provide $18.5 million to help grow social enterprise across Canada.

“Business isn’t just about the bottom line. It can be a source for good and a catalyst for social and environmental change in communities across Canada. We are thrilled to announce the second round of IRP funding in Windsor Essex, Lambton and Kent County starting on Sept. 8, 2020,” says Lisa Kolody from WindsorEssex Community Foundation. “It’s another opportunity for local organizations to play an active role in rebuilding more resilient and inclusive communities.”

While WECF says it received a high volume of applications for the program, the 10 organizations to receive the funding include:

$25,000 to fund Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club

$25,000 to fund Caldwell First Nation

$15,000 to fund COOK-UP Inc.

$25,000 to fund Kiwanis Club of Forest

$30,000 to fund Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor-Essex County

$10,000 to fund Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County

$15,000 to fund Sarnia-Lambton Rebound

$23,000 to fund Southwestern Ontario Gleaners

$10,000 to fund The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Windsor Essex County

$12,000 to fund Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families

“Social purpose organizations strengthen local economies while giving back and creating more resilient and sustainable communities,” the release states. “IRP also creates and advances new earned revenue possibilities for charities and non-profits during this challenging time.”