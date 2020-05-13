WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new proposal to city hall looks to establish “Outdoor Food Halls” in Windsor to help restaurants suffering through the COVID-19 lockdown regain some revenue.

On Wednesday, WindsorEats submitted its proposal for Lanspeary Park to serve as the test site for an outdoor area where restaurants would be able to serve customers in a way fitting current public health guidelines.

“What we’re proposing and what we’ve submitted to the city is to make use of actual public city space — public parks and open areas that are owned by the city,” says Adrian Ciotoli, founder and co-owner of the hospitality marketing service.

In a survey done by WindsorEats, 74 per cent of customers surveyed still want to dine out once restaurants re-open and 75 per cent would prefer to dine outside.

Ciotoli feels the proposal is a workable solution for restaurants that are facing the prospect of going out of business altogether.

“It would just be a matter of working with the health unit to make sure that all health regulations, all restrictions are being followed,” says Ciotli.

More to come.