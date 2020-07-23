WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local youth centre founder is shining the spotlight on homelessness and addiction in Windsor through art videos.

Tamara Kowalska, co-founder of the Windsor Youth Centre teamed up with two musician s— who were once themselves homeless youth — to form the group ‘Cheque Day’ and create a series of 10 videos which aim to bring awareness to the issues.

“People who are homeless or living with addiction are in constant pain. And they are often left to their own defences to deal with that pain,” Kowalska said in a news release. “That’s not the kind of world I want to live in.”

While the city was in lockdown in late June, Kowalska took over an empty downtown stage to create the videos. The project tells stories of hardships through a combination of spoken word poetry and old school rap.

The project, funded in part through a grant from the Arts and Culture Heritage Fund is called, “No Cash or Alcohol on Premises.”

Darcy Shannon and Ryan Thompson, who used to attend the WYC when they were homeless youth, join Kowalska to help spread the message.

Other local musicians are artists also collaborated on the project. George Manury is the sound engineer, and Scott Barlow is the mastering engineer. Dylon Rabidoux filled in on guitar during filming and composed the music for one of the pieces. AJ Vanden Berghe filmed, directed, and edited the videos.

“It's unusual to find a project that discusses difficult topics done by people who actually know what they are talking about, and that's what I liked about this project,” Vanden Berghe said.

The first five of Cheque Day’s 'No Cash or Alcohol on Premises' videos will be available Friday, July 24, the last five will become available in early August.