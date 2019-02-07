

A Windsor woman is celebrating winning the top prize with Instant Crossword Deluxe.

Diane Pomerleau collected $250,000 with the scratch game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Campbell Variety on University Avenue in Windsor.

Instant Crossword Deluxe is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.