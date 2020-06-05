WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor woman is going to great lengths to draw attention to what she says is abusive behaviour from her upstairs neighbours, but she’s having difficulty getting assistance from the Landlord Tenant Board (LTB).

Michele Daly has posted signs calling out the upstairs tenants, called police “hundreds of times” and her landlord even petitioned to the Landlord Tenant Board for a resolution, but he’s running into barriers.

Even armed with Windsor police call sheets for disorderliness, possession of stolen property, fights and domestic violence, Daly says her complaints aren’t being heard.

“You always hear if you see something, say something, Well I’ve been seeing something and saying something for a while and it’s not getting me anywhere,” she says.

The tenants are still upstairs and have not responded to CTV’s repeated calls or door-knocks to provide a comment on Thursday or Friday.

Daly recently posted “shame signs” around her lower-level unit, with slogans like “I’m tired of being tortured” and “nightly fights.” The signs are drawing public attention and her Facebook page “I want my life back” has gained more than 500 followers. But she says these calls for help have elicited very little action.

“Every time we try to do something, we get a door slammed in our face,” Daly says. “And it’s like nobody can do nothing, and especially the last few months with the COVID situation.”

That situation — is why the Landlord Tenant Board has suspended in-person hearings “unless the matter is urgent because there is a serious and ongoing health or safety issue at the residential complex or a serious illegal act that occurred at the residential complex,” according to the LTB website

The landlord, Jean-Marc Basque, tells CTV he’s hired a paralegal to petition the Landlord Tenant Board for an eviction hearing based on those urgent grounds, but has not received a response.

In a previous email to his paralegal, the board responded to Basque’s initial request for an eviction hearing.

“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Board’s preferred mode of communication and service notices of hearing is by email,” the email reads. “Thus, it has come to the Board’s attention that we do not have the email address of the Tenant.

“We will only be scheduling hearings for applications with email addresses for all parties,” it said.

“If they’re going to hold it up on a technicality like the email thing, the next step is to actually complain to the ombudsman, and just say this is ridiculous,” says local real estate agent and the landlord for the building across the street, Rhys Trenhaile. “This is bureaucratic BS. You need to break through this crap and let us get back to living. Because this ain’t living.”

Trenhaile says he avoids the LTB because any case that goes before it could take months to resolve. He tells CTV News the system was already backlogged before COVID — and adds it’s failing to protect the very people for which the landlord tenant board was created.

“If that isn’t an emergency situation, then again, I’m coming back to what I said before, the system is broken,” says Trenhaile.

CTV sent a number of questions to the Landlord Tenant Board on Thursday. They acknowledged they were working on a response but did not send answers to this inquiry when the article was published, nearly 24 hours later.

Daly says she won’t give up her rights and refuses to budge from her rented home of 11 years.

“If I move, they win,” she says. “They win, because they don’t have a thorn in their side to do something like we’re trying to do.”