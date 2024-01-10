Windsor woman says overcrowding on city buses made her late for work three times in two weeks

A Windsor woman says overcrowding has become such a nuisance on city buses that it made her late to work three times in a two-week period.

Due to the busy nature of her job in the health care sector, Ivette Rincon may find herself needing to board the bus at any time.

"It's 24/7 with different shifts and there's no down hours. We're busy every hour," said Rincon, adding that she can walk between home and work but rides the bus to escape the cold temperatures.

But in recent weeks, relying on Transit Windsor to get to her job has been a challenge.

Since students came back to Windsor in Sept. 2023, Rincon said she has found herself standing at the bus stop for a prolonged period of time because the bus she was waiting on would continue driving without stopping.

She points to overcrowding as the key reason.

According to Rincon, overcrowding on city buses is stressful for more than just passengers who are crammed together. It's also stressful for drivers.

"They're becoming very rude and, sometimes, abusive in the way they speak to the passengers," said Rincon, adding overcrowding can have health ramifications for older riders.

"When the bus gets full, they have to lift all the seats so that they can fit all of us. So if a senior wants to sit, it won't happen because there's too many people — and the bus driver probably won't stop for them anyway," she said.

Transit users have seen their fares increase in recent years. Under the proposed city budget for 2024, unveiled by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens earlier this week, the cost of bus fares would increase by 15 per cent: from $3.25 to $3.75.

In a statement to CTV News, Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg said increases in things such as fuel costs, labour, and spare parts have resulted in much higher costs to operate the transit system.

"The fare increase is reflective of the inflationary pressures, although still much lower than Consumer Price Index," said Cragg.

During Monday's unveiling of the proposed budget, Dilkens said it does not contain any significant improvements to Windsor's transit system.

He added the proposed tax hike of 3.93 per cent is the lowest in Essex County and is only possible by giving priority to other things outside of transit.

Dilkens said improvement to transit would come under the timeline of the city's Transit Master Plan which runs until 2028.

According to Nate Hope, a member of the transit advocacy group Activate Transit Windsor Essex, that's too long to wait.

"We were told if we got ridership, transit would improve," said Hope, adding ridership now exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

"Overcrowding means workers are not only missing pay. There's people that are missing classes as well. If you're a university or college student, that comes out of your tuition. So whether you're a worker or student, you're getting ripped off," he said.

The proposed city budget recommends allocating $652,000 to Transit Windsor for the hiring of new drivers — in response to federal legislation, which permits drivers to take up to 10 sick days.

The budget also provides funding of nearly $314,000 for a new service route around the Rhodes Drive Industrial Park, Twin Oaks Industrial Park, and the area of the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant.

"I know people that work down there. I know people that are managers down there. They talk about trying to get their employees to take the bus because some people are moving down here from Toronto and they don't have a car. So they need transit to get around," said Hope.

As for Cragg, he added ridership by student pass holders has "more than doubled" since 2019.

"We are doing our best to put additional resources out when possible," said Cragg. "We are aware of the overcrowding issues and take that into consideration when proposing service enhancements for Council's consideration.”