Windsor woman plans to purchase land and help animals with $263,435 Lotto/649 winnings

A Windsor mother had an extra special birthday surprise this year – to the tune of $263, 435.40

Iris Hittler won the Lotto 6/49 draw second prize of $263,433.40 in the Sept. 18 draw. She also won $2 on her ENCORE selection bringing her total winnings to $263,435.40.

“I didn’t know for about three weeks after the draw until I started checking a bunch of tickets,” she said. “When I realized I won, I cried and cried!”

Hittler said the draw that one her this prize was on her birthday.

The 45-year-old plans to travel, purchase land, help animals and invest with her winnings.

“I also want to go home to visit my family in South Africa,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.