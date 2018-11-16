

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman has started a petition to pressure the Ontario government to help parents of children with disabilities.

Michelle Helou tells CTV Windsor there are not many options for parents who need a break.

"There is a crisis,” says Helou. "There are no out of home respite services where, if we do reach a crisis or we need a break, we need a weekend off, there's no place or safe environment to put them."

Helou has a 21-year-old son who is severely autistic.

She argues out of home respite is a necessity for adults with disabilities as well as parents and their caregivers who are in crisis or need a break.

"The wait list is years if we have to place them somewhere," says Helou. "A safe environment, a group home, there's nothing there.”

Helou adds many parents across Ontario are getting burnt out as most are providing 24-hour care for their children.

Her petition to Premier Doug Ford and the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod is gaining momentum.

More than 3,800 people have signed the petition since it was posted on Monday.