

CTV Windsor





A 36-year-old Windsor woman has been charged after police say she stole a vehicle that was left running in someone’s driveway.

On Friday around 7:15 a.m., patrol officers were called to a residence located in the 3100 block of McKay Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The complainant reported that they had walked outside and started the vehicle, then left it running, unattended, with the keys in the ignition, and returned inside the residence to let the vehicle warm-up.

Minutes later it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen.

Officers obtained the licence plate and vehicle description and began searching for the vehicle.

Shortly before 8 a.m. patrol officers located the stolen vehicle parked in the 3600 block of Rankin Avenue.

Police say a woman was located in the vicinity, who was in possession of the vehicle keys, and also had personal property later found inside the stolen vehicle.

She was arrested without incident.

Tabitha Lacount, 36, from Windsor, is charged with theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The vehicle was returned to the complainant.

The complainant was not charged, however was given a warning regarding a City of Windsor By-law involving the unattended running of motor vehicles without removing the ignition key, which carries a $100 fine.

With cooler temperatures arriving, the Windsor Police Service would like to utilize this case as a reminder for all drivers not to leave vehicles running unattended without removing the ignition key.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.