A Windsor woman is charged with going too fast in a construction zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On Tuesday around 8:15 p.m., a Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting RADAR enforcement in the construction zone on the 401 near Bloomfield Road.

Police say the officer saw a westbound vehicle going over 130 kilometres per hour in the 80 km/hr zone.

The driver, Jiawen Huang, 20, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed.

She will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 26 to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.