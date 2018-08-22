Windsor woman charged with speeding in construction zone on Highway 401
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:56PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:27PM EDT
A Windsor woman is charged with going too fast in a construction zone on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
On Tuesday around 8:15 p.m., a Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting RADAR enforcement in the construction zone on the 401 near Bloomfield Road.
Police say the officer saw a westbound vehicle going over 130 kilometres per hour in the 80 km/hr zone.
The driver, Jiawen Huang, 20, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed.
She will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 26 to answer to the charge.
The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.