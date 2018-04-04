Windsor woman charged with racing on Highway 401
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 10:06AM EDT
An 18-year-old Windsor woman is facing a racing charge after getting pulled over on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
Essex County officers were conducting speed enforcement on the 401 on March 31.
At about 10 a.m., police stopped a vehicle travelling eastbound about 50 kilometers over the posted 100 kilometer per hour speed limit.
The 18-year-old Windsor woman will appear in court on May 7 charged with racing a vehicle.
Her vehicle was impounded and her driver's licence suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.