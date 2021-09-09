WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a 35-year-old woman has been charged with extortion after forcefully bringing a youth to the bank to withdraw a quantity of money.

On Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a financial institution in the downtown core for a report that two people attended the business together and one of them appeared to be in distress and not willingly with the other person.

Employees called police immediately with their concerns.

When police arrived, an investigation was launched and it was reported that the victim, a youth, was brought to the bank forcefully to withdraw a quantity of money for the suspect. It was also reported that the victim was threatened with violence during the course of the incident.

The suspect was subsequently arrested without incident and a prohibited knife was located in their possession.

Natasha Arndt, 35, from Windsor, is charged with extortion, possession of a prohibited weapon - switchblade knife and possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited - four counts.

Police say the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.