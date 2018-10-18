

A 33-year-old Windsor woman is facing charges after police seized fentanyl, crystal meth and a replica firearm.

The Windsor police drugs and guns unit was active in an investigation on Wednesday where a woman was possibly in possession of an illegal firearm.

Officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 1000 block of Hickory Road.

At about 6 p.m., officers observed the suspect leave the area driving a motor vehicle with a second woman as passenger.

Then around 7 p.m., with the assistance of the emergency services unit, officers contained the subject vehicle as it was stopped in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Wellington Avenue.

The driver was arrested without incident.

Police say the woman was found to be in possession of :

-1.2 grams of suspected fentanyl

-0.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

-$150 in Canadian currency

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they located and seized a replica handgun and functioning digital scale.

Later in the evening officers executed the search warrant on the residence in the 1000 block of Hickory Road, with no other items being seized.

Ashley Gregory, 33, from Windsor, is charged with: possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine, disqualified operation of a motor vehicle x4, possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.