

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a 55-year-old woman after a drug trafficking investigation.

Members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active in the investigation on Aug. 9.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 1300 block of University Avenue West.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers located the suspect of the investigation in the residence and she was placed under arrest without incident.

Police say upon searching the apartment, officers located and seized a quantity of drugs.

Items seized include:

-94 codeine tablets

-20.3 grams of suspected cannabis marijuana

-4.1 grams of suspected hashish

Officers from DIGS continue to investigate.

The woman is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.