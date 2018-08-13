Windsor woman charged after police seize codeine pills and marijuana
Windsor Police Service uniform
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 3:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 13, 2018 3:06PM EDT
Windsor police have arrested a 55-year-old woman after a drug trafficking investigation.
Members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active in the investigation on Aug. 9.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 1300 block of University Avenue West.
At about 5:30 p.m., officers located the suspect of the investigation in the residence and she was placed under arrest without incident.
Police say upon searching the apartment, officers located and seized a quantity of drugs.
Items seized include:
-94 codeine tablets
-20.3 grams of suspected cannabis marijuana
-4.1 grams of suspected hashish
Officers from DIGS continue to investigate.
The woman is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.