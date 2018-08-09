Windsor woman charged after 401 rollover
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 5:55AM EDT
A Windsor woman is facing a careless driving charge after her vehicle rolled several times on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 401 Wednesday.
A police investigation says the vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and sign post before rolling several times.
The woman driving suffered minor injuries and is charged with careless driving.