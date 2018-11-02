

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a 27-year-old Windsor woman was speeding while already under a driving suspension.

An officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Harwich Road on Friday around 4 a.m. Police say a westbound motor vehicle going 130 kilometres an hour.

While speaking with the driver, the officer discovered the driver was currently disqualified from driving.

As a result, Christina Martinez, 27, of Windsor, Ontario has been charged with driving while disqualified x 2 and speeding.

She will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 12 to answer to the charge.