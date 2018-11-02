Windsor woman caught speeding while driving suspended: OPP
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser is shown in this file photo, Feb. 19, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 12:13PM EDT
Chatham-Kent OPP say a 27-year-old Windsor woman was speeding while already under a driving suspension.
An officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Harwich Road on Friday around 4 a.m. Police say a westbound motor vehicle going 130 kilometres an hour.
While speaking with the driver, the officer discovered the driver was currently disqualified from driving.
As a result, Christina Martinez, 27, of Windsor, Ontario has been charged with driving while disqualified x 2 and speeding.
She will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 12 to answer to the charge.