Windsor woman arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb mayor’s home

Windsor police have arrested a 31-year-old woman who allegedly threatened to bomb the mayor’s home in a post on social media.

On Monday, Feb. 14, police launched an investigation in relation to a bomb threat that was posted onto social media. Police say the threat was specific to a residence belonging to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Through the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified and arrested on Thursday without incident.

“The comments were located within a social media thread related to conversations surrounding Covid and current mandates. As such, investigators believe the threats are directly related to ongoing pandemic measures,” said a statement from police.

The Windsor woman is facing a charge of threats to property and was released on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date.

No further information will be released at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.