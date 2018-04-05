

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman has been arrested after officers were called to an apartment building in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue in response to a complaint of theft from locked mailboxes.

The building manager reported that in recent times numerous locked mailboxes in the apartment building had been damaged, with several reports of missing mail.

The manager reviewed surveillance video of the area and discovered an incident from March 21 at approximately 3 a.m. when a female suspect forced open mail boxes and stole contents.

Officers were able to identify the female suspect.

On Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., officers located the woman walking in the lobby of the building. She was arrested without incident.

On Wednesday, investigators from the Financial Crimes Branch were aware that the same woman in custody was a suspect in an unrelated matter.

The second matter pertained to a complaint the Windsor police started investigating on March 13 when a complainant attended headquarters to report that a cheque book belonging to his company was stolen. The complainant learned that someone fraudulently cashed a number of cheques worth over $5,000.

Investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly attempted to cash cheques in her name at a local business.

Officers from the Financial Crime Branch attended the business and through investigation were able to positively identify the suspect as being the same female in custody.

Brittany Brouillette, 29, of Windsor is charged with mischief under $5,000, theft from mail, fraud under $5,000, utter forged cheque, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and breach recognizance.