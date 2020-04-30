Windsor woman arrested after string of county pharmacy robberies
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 1:30PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 30, 2020 1:33PM EDT
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor woman has been charged related to a string of pharmacy thefts around Essex County.
Essex County OPP investigated thefts at pharmacies in Essex, Kingsville and Leamington between March and April 2020.
Alicia Biafore, 24, was arrested on April 22 for her alleged involvement.
She has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and three counts of theft under $5,000.