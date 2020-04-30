WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor woman has been charged related to a string of pharmacy thefts around Essex County.

Essex County OPP investigated thefts at pharmacies in Essex, Kingsville and Leamington between March and April 2020.

Alicia Biafore, 24, was arrested on April 22 for her alleged involvement.

She has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and three counts of theft under $5,000.