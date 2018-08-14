

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman is speaking out for the first time since a man was convicted in a crash that killed her husband.

Andrea Russell tells CTV News “I feel like there’s no justice for my husband.”

Her husband was Don Russell. The 66-year-old man was killed while riding his motorcycle home from work on July 28, 2015. Court heard Russell's motorcycle was struck from behind by a Infiniti Sedan, driven by David Cassady. In the seconds leading up to the crash, Cassady was driving 190 kilometers per hour on EC Row. Court heard when he struck Russell's motorcycle, his speed was down to 166 km/hr. At the time of the crash, Cassady admitted to police he was texting behind the wheel.

In an exclusive interview with CTV Windsor, Russell says she is still haunted by that day.

“I've had three massive surgeries since my husband was killed because it's affected my health, due to the stress and the trauma,” says Russell, who also admits she is still angered by everything. “Oh, that’s what they tell me is destroying me. The anger is destroying me.”

Cassady pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death on September 27, 2016. He took full responsibility for his actions and apologized to the family in court, saying he understood if Russell’s family never forgives him.

Cassady, who is the son of a retired police officer, was sentenced to three and a half years in jail. He received full parole in June.

Russell admits she was not happy with the sentence, and would have rather Cassady serve the full time.

Russell did receive a $200,000 settlement in a civil suit, but that too is a source of anger.

“It was kind of an insult,” says Russell.

Cassady is now 25 years old and has to follow special conditions as part of his parole. He is not allowed to drive, cannot consume alcohol and must continue with his counselling. Cassady is said to be pursuing a career in home building.

Russell says she is sharing her story of pain and anguish so that people understand the consequences of an avoidable crash. She hopes people think twice about impaired driving and texting and driving to avoid the same pain she lives with every day.