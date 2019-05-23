

CTV Windsor





There may be two hospitals in his riding, but the New Democrat MP for Windsor West is not about to jump into the debate over the location of the new acute care facility.

Brian Masse notes the application for the build is made to the provincial government, and there is no federal involvement.

“As a federal member, I've been asked at times to give comments for this, I have not at this point,” says Masse. “The planning process and the debate about that is among citizens.”

Masse did say in an interview with CTV News that the issue appears to be dividing the community.

“My concern is the community almost has to pick sides when we all are neighbours, brothers and sisters,” says Masse.

The Ouellette and Met campuses of Windsor Regional Hospital are currently located in the riding of Windsor West.

The mega-hospital is planned for vacant land at County Road 42 and Concession 9. As part of the application, an urgent care centre would be located downtown.

The group Citizen's for Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) has appealed a zoning decision by city council to build the new $2 billion facility near the Windsor airport. The group feels the new hospital should be located in the city’s core.

A date has not been set yet for the full oral hearing before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).

The issue garnered more headlines after Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and Essex County warden Gary McNamara rallied supporters of the location last Friday.

Mayor Dilkens also suggested business improvement associations that have financially supported CAMPP’s appeal are in violation of the Municipal Act.

Lakeshore town council this week also supported a motion from councillor Steven Wilder that supports the proposed location.

Wilder said the area near the Windsor airport is an ideal location since the new hospital is to serve residents in the city as well as Essex County.

Lakeshore will now send letters to neighbouring municipalities as well as provincial and federal politicians, asking to support the proposed hospital location.