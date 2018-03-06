

CTV Windsor





Windsor West NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky is putting pressure on the Liberal government for a funding commitment for Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor.

Gretzky says dozens of mental health beds that are sitting empty can be used to help seniors in need of mental health services.

“Decades of cuts and stagnant funding by this Liberal government have pushed our mental health system into a crisis,” said Gretzky in a news release. “Windsor’s seniors are waiting months for mental health services, and many with specialized mental health needs like dementia are being placed in acute care because there is nowhere else for them to go. But there’s an easy way to help alleviate this crisis.”

She says Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor has available beds - the units are built and ready to go.

“All they need is the financial support of this government so that the beds can be fully operational and seniors can be placed appropriately,” said Gretzky. “Ministry staff have toured the units and acknowledged the need to get them open.”

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has 89 beds on their campus that remain unoccupied due to a lack of operating dollars, according to Gretzky.

Gretzky said life is becoming harder for seniors in need of care.

“Seniors that have worked their entire lives to better this province should get mental health services when they need them,” said Gretzky.